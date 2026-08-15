Mariehamn end 19-game wait for first Veikkausliiga victory

Mariehamn will not finish the 2026 Veikkausliiga season winless, as the Aland side have picked up a victory at the 20th time of asking, beating SJK at home.

Mariehamn 2-0 SJK

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The side from the Aland Islands looked to be all but relegated already, picking up just five points from their first 19 games, and after going unbeaten in two, SJK were hitting form just at the right time as they looked to pull clear of the relegation zone.

But if Mariehamn are to pull off the greatest of escapes, then today was surely the day they put the wheels in motion. They went ahead in the 18th minute when Arvid Bergvik pounced on a loose ball on halfway and slotted a pass through for Rui Monteiro, who applied the finish.

Monteiro was injured in the act of scoring and was forced off later in the half, one of two men the hosts lost before the break. Yet, not only did they hold on to the break, they doubled their lead soon after the restart, when Foster Gyamfi found Noah Nurmi, who scored his first of the season.

In response, SJK produced just one effort on goal which was kept out, meaning Mariehamn had won a league match for the first time since the final day of last season's relegation group, 18th October. The home side have taken their points tally to eight and finally hit double figures in terms of goals scored.

SJK are 10 points clear of Mariehamn in 10th place, missing the chance to pull further clear of Jaro, who are three points behind, though the Seinajoki side still have a much superior goal difference.

Follow the Veikkausliiga relegation battle on Flashscore.