Awoniyi closes in on Coventry move after Forest agreement

Coventry City have agreed a deal to sign Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi permanently from Nottingham Forest.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the agreement on X on Saturday, with the 29-year-old now undergoing his medical before completing the move.

Advertisement Advertisement

Awoniyi will reunite with international teammate Frank Onyeka at Coventry and work under manager Frank Lampard.

The striker joined Forest from Union Berlin in 2022 but has struggled for regular opportunities.

He made 17 league appearances last season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

With Chris Wood and Igor Jesus ahead of him in Forest’s attacking pecking order, Awoniyi’s move to Coventry could provide the regular playing time he needs.

The switch is expected to give the Nigeria international an opportunity to rebuild his confidence and revive his career.