TPS impress in Vaasa, move closer to Veikkausliiga top half

Only goal difference separates TPS from the top half of the Veikkausliiga table after they picked up a crucial away win over VPS, who are in danger of losing their own top-half status.

VPS 1-3 TPS

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The match in Vaasa kicked off round 20 of 22 in the regular season, before the league splits into two with the top-half teams battling it out for the title and European places. Seventh-placed TPS are now level on points with Gnistan, and only one shy of VPS and AC Oulu.

The visitors were the stronger for the majority of the first half but looked set to reach the break with nothing to show for it. That was until the 45th minute, when Timo Zaal took it upon himself to drive through the middle and pick out the bottom corner from over 20 yards out.

Having waited for one goal, the second arrived moments later, after Elmer Vauhkonen was caught by a rash Oluwaseyi Ogunniyi challenge inside the box, and Albijon Muzaci dispatched his penalty straight down the middle.

VPS brought on Xavier Odhiambo at half-time in an attempt to change the game, and though it took 30 minutes, he did just that after the hosts looked brighter after the break. Henri Salomaa got beyond his man down the right wing, and cut it back for Odhiambo, who struck it across goal and into the bottom corner.

But no sooner had VPS got back into the match, TPS sealed the points - with 10 minutes to play, Miika Kauppila dug out a cross from the left, and Nils Veinbergs headed home.

It's three games unbeaten now for the Turku side, while VPS have now lost four of their last five and had their poor evening compounded by Emmanuel Okereke being shown a second yellow card late on.

Follow all the Veikkausliiga results on Flashscore.