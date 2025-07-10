American side Cosmos set for competitive comeback in 2026

The Cosmos are set to return to the pitch in 2026

Under the new majority ownership of Baye Adofo-Wilson, iconic American club the Cosmos will return to the pitch in 2026, competing in USL League One. Former Itay star and New Jersey native Giuseppe Rossi is an investor in the club and head of football.

The Cosmos will return in early 2026 as a new member of USL League One, the second division of the United Soccer League and third-highest tier of professional football in the US

The club's new home will be in North Jersey at Hinchliffe Stadium, a landmark in Paterson, NJ.

Hinchliffe Stadium

Hinchliffe Stadium was renovated and reopened in 2023 as a 7,800-seat multi-sport facility, the centrepiece of a $110 million initiative that includes senior housing, a childcare facility, the Muth Museum dedicated to African-American baseball, and a car park. It will also be home to the Cosmos' first women's team and a museum dedicated to the club's history.

"Hinchliffe Stadium is an economic engine for the region," said Baye Adofo-Wilson, co-owner and developer of Hinchliffe as well as president and largest shareholder of the Cosmos.

"Bringing the Cosmos to Hinchliffe will provide an additional landmark for the stadium, the city of Paterson and North Jersey, giving young people the opportunity to see exciting and accessible professional sports at home."

"Since acquiring the Cosmos in 2017, our primary goal has been to preserve the rich history of America's most iconic club," said Thomas Larsen, outgoing general manager.

"It is gratifying to know that new generations will be able to experience the excitement of the Cosmos in a renovated facility overlooking the New York skyline, and in a league system that rewards success on the field with promotions and relegations."

Vice-president Pepito

The Cosmos played in New Jersey from 1977 to 1984, with legends such as Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer and Giorgio Chinaglia drawing impressive crowds to Giants Stadium in East Rutherford.

"With the FIFA Club World Cup final just three days away, the Premier League Summer Series just over two weeks away, and the anticipation of the 2026 World Cup, there is no better time to announce the return of the Cosmos to North Jersey," said Governor Phil Murphy.

In addition to Adofo-Wilson, the club's board will include vice-president and head of football Giuseppe Rossi, who was born in Clifton, NJ, and is a former Villarreal, Fiorentina and Italian national team star who retired in 2023, and Sapna Shah, a New York entrepreneur and investor with expertise in sports organisations with minority founders.

Day-to-day operations will be handled by CEO Erik Stover, an award-winning sports executive and COO of the Cosmos from 2012 to 2021, a long-time Northern New Jersey resident with previous positions at the New York Red Bulls and Giants Stadium.

The Cosmos era in Paterson will be characterised by a strong commitment to the community and a mission to represent the ambition and diversity of Passaic County and Northern New Jersey, among the most cosmopolitan and talent-rich regions in the country. Under Rossi's leadership, the club will prioritise youth development and promote inclusivity and access around Hinchliffe and in American football.

"I grew up here and I still play here. There is talent everywhere and a lot of kids have great potential, but they don't get opportunities like in other football nations," Rossi emphasised. "One of our goals is to offer these youngsters the chance to sign a professional contract and grow up in a first-class environment."

"Ahead of the return of the World Cup to the United States next year, we are proud to announce the arrival of America's most famous club in Paterson," said Mayor André Sayegh. "The New York Cosmos were home to the greatest player of all time, Pelé, and they have enlivened Giants Stadium for years. Now they will have the same impact at Hinchliffe Stadium."

The logo

In conjunction with the return to the field, the Cosmos have unveiled an updated version of their iconic 'blade-and-ball' logo created in 1971 by artist Wayland Moore, with colours chosen by founding GM Clive Toye. The new crest, unveiled on 10th July, and designed by Mark Jenkinson and Shawn Francis, clearly remains Cosmos.

Kits and training wear, produced in collaboration with New York-based Capelli Sports, will be unveiled in the coming months.

North Jersey Pro Soccer acquired the intellectual and material property, history and assets from the New York Cosmos LLC, controlled by Rocco B. Commisso since January 2017. The latter will retain a minority stake in the club.

Pele's Cosmos

The New York Cosmos, a historic New York-based football team, were founded in 1971 by Atlantic Records executives Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegün. For much of their existence, they were led by Steve Ross, president of Warner Communications.

In the 1970s, the Cosmos emerged as one of the most ambitious clubs in North America, at a time when football in the United States was undergoing a major professionalisation phase thanks to the North American Soccer League (NASL).

Under Ross' leadership, the team attracted great champions at the end of their careers, such as Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, Johan Neeskens, Carlos Alberto, Julio César Romero and Giorgio Chinaglia.

At the national level, the Cosmos won five titles, becoming the most decorated team in NASL history. After the dissolution of the league in 1984, the club attempted to continue its activities in indoor football, but finally ceased to exist the following year.