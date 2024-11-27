Liverpool coach Lewtas: Real Madrid offer good UYL test

Liverpool Under-19s boss Barry Lewtas is hoping his team can give a good account of themselves against Real Madrid.

The young Reds are set to take on the Spanish giants, while the senior teams do battle in the Champions League group stages.

Ahead of the UEFA Youth League clash, Lewtas admitted he was excited to test his team against the best.

On playing Real, he stated: “It's exciting. As soon as the draw was made and we kind of made sense of this new format, to know we were going to face Real Madrid, it was a really good draw of high-calibre games. I think Liverpool versus Real Madrid is certainly a headline tie. There is no surprises with Real, they are good. I'm pretty sure they will have watched our games and we have played really well at times, so what it is will be two good teams hopefully producing a really good game.”

On how they have done in the group stages so far, he added: “Obviously it was the unknown for all of us in terms of the new format. With the old format you could kind of work out by game five what you needed. One thing this format has given us is the opportunity to play against six different teams, which is always good.

“I still think the away games in this competition are difficult and brings different challenges, but this is a real good platform for the lads and a really good opportunity to showcase what they are capable of. We've got two games left to try to get as many points as we can.”

