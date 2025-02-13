Gombau praises Villa U19's as they reach the UEFA Youth League last 16 this week

Coach Josep Gombau praised his side’s resilience as Aston Villa Under-19s secured a 2-1 victory over Puskás Akadémia to reach the UEFA Youth League last 16.

The Young Lions took control early in the second half with two quick goals, though a late strike from the hosts made for a tense finish.

Despite the pressure, Villa held firm to seal their place in the next round, leaving Gombau pleased with their performance.

“We are very happy with the win, and I think that we deserved it,” he said post-game.

“I think that the team did very well the first 75 minutes. It’s true, that the last 15 we struggled a little bit, but it’s normal in youth football.

“After being 2-0 up with a bit of extra confidence, maybe we lost a bit of our structure. But at the end, the important thing is that we did a very good game, and got the result.”