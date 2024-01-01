Bayern Munich defeat Villa in UYL

In a UEFA Youth League clash at Bodymoor Heath, Aston Villa narrowly lost to Bayern Munich.

Throughout the intense game, the Young Lions proved equal to their German rivals.

With both teams struggling to score in the first half, the game appeared finely poised.

The second half saw Aston Villa's Triston Rowe and Mason Cotcher nearly break the deadlock before Jonah Kusi-Asare secured the lead for Bayern at the 64-minute mark.

Bayern did hold on for the wind, despite Villa having chances to get level on the night.

While the senior team beat the Germans, the youngsters were not able to repeat the trick.