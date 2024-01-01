Atalanta rattle Arsenal in UYL

Tribal Football
Arsenal saw their UEFA Youth League campaign underway on Thursday.

The Gunners were in action against Atalanta’s youth team as a mirror of the senior side.

While the senior team collected a creditable 0-0 draw in Italy, the Under-19s lost 4-1.

Pietro Comi, Candas Bah Novo Fiogbe and Federico Steffanoni got first half goals to give Atalanta a 3-0 lead.

Max Dowman pulled one back, but Steffanoni added his second to seal the win.

Now the Gunners Under-19s are 34th in the UEFA Youth League rankings out of 36 teams.

