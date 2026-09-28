Zinedine Zidane names France star he'd 'love to have played with'

New France boss Zinedine Zidane kicked off his tenure in charge of Les Bleus with a 1-0 UEFA Nations League win away in Turkey.

A second-half goal from captain Kylian Mbappe secured an opening victory for the ex-Real Madrid head coach and he faces a trip to Belgium on September 28th.

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Ahead of a clash in Brussels, Zidane has offered an insight on his star-studded squad, and singled out Rayan Cherki as the gem in his panel.

"I would have loved to play with a player like Rayan Cherki when I was a player!

"He finds such incredible passes, and he even knows how to play without the ball."

Cherki started in Turkey, as part of an eye-catching front four, which gives an idea of Zidane's attack-minded approach planned for the months ahead.

After taking on Belgium, Zidane wraps up the FIFA window with two home games, against Italy and the Red Devils again on October 2nd and 5th respectively.