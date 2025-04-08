Tribal Football
Sherida Spitse breaks European record for most caps in women's football

The Netherlands' Sherida Spitse during the UEFA Nations League game against Austria
The Netherlands' Sherida Spitse has broken the European record for most caps in women's football with her 241st game for her country.

34-year-old Spitse made her debut for the Netherlands in August 2006 in a 4-0 loss against England. Spitse was 16 years old at the time.

Spitse, who became the Dutch all-time record international in 2019 with her 157th cap, started in the Netherlands' UEFA Nations League game against Austria on Tuesday night (3-1 win), making it her 241st game for the Netherlands.

She passed the 240 caps of Swedish Caroline Seger, who retired in 2023.

The Netherlands won thanks to goals from Wieke Kaptein, Danielle van de Donk, and Vivianne Miedema. Miedema, who plays for Manchester City, came on in the 61st minute but had to get subbed off in the 77th minute due to an injury.

The Netherlands are second on goal difference in their UEFA Nations League group. Germany leads Group 1 of League A of the Nations League with 10 points and a goal difference of +12. The Netherlands are second with 10 points and a goal difference of +5. Austria and Scotland are in third and fourth with 3 and 0 points.

