Fortuna Sittard's Alen Halilovic out for rest of the season

Fortuna Sittard have been dealt a huge blow. Starlet Alen Halilovic has been ruled out of the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Halilovic suffered the injury during last Saturday's away game at FC Twente. The 28-year-old Croatian midfielder featured in 28 games this season and had only missed one. In 62 games for Fortuna, Halilovic scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists.

Former wunderkind Halilovic joined Fortuna Sittard in the summer of 2023 after spending one season at HNK Rijeka in his native Croatia. After joining FC Barcelona in 2014 at the age of 16, the Croatian could not live up to his promise and has spent his career at Sporting Gijon, Hamburger SV, Las Palmas, Standard Liege, sc Heerenveen, Birmingham City, and Reading.

Halilovic has a contract at Fortuna Sittard until July 2026.