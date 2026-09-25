Zamora: Spain clash gives England fringe players a chance

Former England striker Bobby Zamora believes the players handed an opportunity against Spain can impress and stake their claim for a regular place in the Three Lions squad.

Thomas Tuchel’s side face the reigning world champions at Wembley on Saturday night in their opening UEFA Nations League fixture, with several key players unavailable.

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Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice have all withdrawn due to injury concerns, while Everton's James Garner and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White have been called up as replacements.

Despite the absentees, the former Tottenham and Fulham star believes the situation presents an added incentive for fringe players to impress against one of international football’s toughest opponents and deliver a performance that could strengthen their case for regular involvement.

"You’re coming up against the World Champions, who are the best in the world right now, so there is no more challenging game you can face," Zamora told Flashscore.

"However, the England players who line up will have to know they can put up a claim for playing regularly with a good performance.

"So, it’s a case of taking your chances and performing in front of the Wembley crowd. There is a big incentive for players who play, that they can stake their claim to be a big part of the England set-up."

England vs Spain (video preview) Flashscore

'No Rice and Rashford, no problem'

Despite the absence of several regulars, the 45-year-old has backed Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon to make their mark at Wembley, stressing that England still have plenty of attacking quality available.

Kane has made an impressive start to the season with Bayern Munich, and Zamora believes the captain’s form can have a positive impact on his England teammates.

He also believes a victory over Spain could give the Three Lions a timely confidence boost as they continue to develop under Thomas Tuchel.

"Harry Kane should lead the line for England and is once again in good form, so he will look to get one over the world champions for sure," Zamora continued.

"Given a chance, he will look to score. Kane is playing well at Bayern, so he brings lots of confidence, which can help the other players in the team for sure.

"Other players who could step up include Saka and Gordon, who can relish playing against Spain.

"A win could then help confidence as England look to do well in this competition and then go on another long unbeaten run."

Saka and Kane Martin Rickett / PA Images / Profimedia

England must keep the ball against Spain

Spain, led by Luis de la Fuente, are the reigning world champions after beating Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, while England defeated France to finish third.

The two sides have met 10 times since the turn of the century, with the Spaniards winning six and the English three.

Against that backdrop, Zamora has warned Tuchel’s side they must remain disciplined without the ball against their visitors renowned for controlling possession.

"We know Spain keep the ball so well, so it's important that concentration by the England lads is high," he added.

"This is key to following the plan of the manager and concentrating first. Secondly, when you have the ball, keep it.

"Otherwise, it can be a long afternoon chasing the Spanish players around the pitch."

Despite England's absentees, Zamora believes Wembley could provide an advantage.

Wembley support could inspire England

Spain head into the game on a 38-match unbeaten run, with 29 wins and nine draws, the longest such streak by a European nation.

They have won six of their last nine meetings with England, including a 2-1 victory in the EURO 2024 final and another 2-1 win at Wembley in 2018.

Despite Spain's impressive record, Zamora believes England can draw strength from playing at home in front of the Wembley crowd.

"(Playing at Wembley) is an advantage for sure," said Zamora.

"Home crowd will give England all the support they need, and the starting XI will know that they can really put in a big claim to stay in the team with a big performance, and the fans will support them.

"So, it has its advantages for sure, but you are coming against the world champions, who will also enjoy playing at Wembley."

After facing Spain, England will travel to Prague to face the Czech Republic at Fortuna Arena three days later.

They will then host Croatia on October 3rd before welcoming the Czech Republic for the reverse fixture on October 6th.