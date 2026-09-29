Tuchel suffers headache as O'Reilly & Konsa are ruled out ahead of Czech Republic clash

England boss Thomas Tuchel has rotation to do as he loses both Nico O'Reilly and Ezri Konsa.

England are six games without a clean sheet before facing Czechia in the Nations League on Tuesday night following a 3-2 defeat to Spain last week.

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Konsa and O'Reilly played the entirety of Saturday's match, but their absence from training on the eve of the Czechia game sparked rumours that they would not be involved for Tuesday’s game.

The Three Lions have already been hit by a whole host of withdrawals for this international break, including Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo.

Now, reports state that Tuchel has lost yet more of his squad as O’Reilly and Konsa will not be involved against Czechia who lost their opening game to Croatia.

Lewis Hall is in line to replace O’Reilly at left-back whilst and Trevoh Chalobah and Jarrad Branthwaite will fight to be Marc Guehi’s partner in the middle in what will be a makeshift England side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could also replace Jarell Quansah at right-back and win his first cap since June 2025. Tuchel spoke on the Real Madrid star who fell out of favour over the past year.

“He had a very good training week and an excellent training in Wembley after the match, where he showed that he absolutely wants to play and wants to be with us,” Tuchel said. “Today was a good training session. Everything is fine. He’s ready to go.”