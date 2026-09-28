Northern Ireland stay unbeaten after Hungary draw in Nations League

Northern Ireland were unable to register back-to-back competitive victories for the first time since November 2024 as they played out a 0-0 stalemate with Hungary at Windsor Park in Group B2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League.

With confidence high following their last-gasp victory over Georgia last time out, the Green and White Army started brightly. In fact, during their first forays forward, it took two excellent blocks from Hungary’s defence to prevent Ethan Galbraith and Isaac Price from giving them an early lead.

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Michael O'Neill’s side continued to put pressure on their opponents, and Patrick Kelly went close to giving the hosts the advantage with an audacious chip over Balazs Toth.

However, the goalkeeper was just able to claw the ball away and keep his clean sheet intact. Moments later, Kelly was left looking on in disbelief, this time as his close-range strike clipped the bar in a huge let-off for the visitors.

Match momentum Flashscore

Hungary, though, clung on to reach the interval with the scores level, albeit while losing Bendeguz Bolla to injury shortly after the half-hour mark.

The opening stages of the second half were tentative at best, with both teams seemingly aware of the importance of not conceding first.

Eventually, the away outfit started to show a little more urgency, as Donat Barany steered a close-range header over the bar from a promising position with 20 minutes remaining.

Nevertheless, the home crowd were back in full voice when Northern Ireland threatened once more with full-time looming, and Toth needed to produce an impressive save at his near post to prevent Price from edging the O'Neill's men in front.

Ultimately, though, neither goalkeeper was beaten, leaving the teams with a share of the spoils apiece.

With four points and no goals conceded from their opening two group games, Northern Ireland will look to extend their unbeaten start to this season’s competition on Friday when they take on Ukraine in Slovakia.

Match stats Flashscore

Meanwhile, Hungary will aim to secure their first Nations League victory of the season on the same night when they host Georgia.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mark Csinger (Hungary)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.