Leeds United ready to block Ethan Ampadu offers

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Leeds United star Ethan Ampadu.
Leeds United star Ethan Ampadu.Reuters

Leeds United will not sell captain Ethan Ampadu this season despite transfer links over a return to former club Chelsea.

Reports from Football Insider claim the club view the 26-year-old as a vital part of the squad moving forward and Daniel Farke has asked the ownership not to consider offers.

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Leeds are ambitious over where they can finish in the Premier League this season and Ampadu is a key part of that after the Wales international recently agreed a contract extension until 2030 at Elland Road.

Chelsea are ready to spend big again in 2027, after some huge summer deals including £117M spent to bring in Morgan Rogers, and a specialist defensive midfielder is on Xabi Alonso's watchlist after losing Andrey Santos and Enzo Fernandez.

However, due to the amount spent by Alonso heading into the new season, his budget could be slashed for the January window.

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Premier LeagueEthan AmpaduLeedsChelseaFootball transfers

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