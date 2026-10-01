Tuchel says England "will not get another Harry Kane" ahead of crucial Croatia test

England boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on captain Harry Kane and how he will be almost impossible to replace.

In 123 England appearances, Kane has 87 goals, making him his nation's all time leading goal scorer and the second most-capped player for the Three Lions.

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The 2018 World Cup Golden Boot and Euro 2024 Golden Boot winner has led the side for over a decade and at 33 years old, there is a high chance he will not represent his country at Euro 2028 or at the World Cup in 2030.

Kane cannot be replaced

Speaking ahead of the Croatia clash, Tuchel admitted that Kane must be replaced by a similar asset in what seems an impossible task.

"You will not get another Harry Kane, first of all," Tuchel said.

"He is the first one to push everyone and that is his mindset and he became a very, very hardworking forward on top of his finishing skills. He is a complete package.

"We look for different options and solutions. We finished the game with Jude (Bellingham) up front as a number nine.

"There will be someone else, but it will not be Harry or a copy of Harry. We will find a solution when it comes to it but maybe not me. It might be another 10 years."

On Bellingham as a striker: "He is a natural goalscorer and he has the hunger to be on the scoreboard. He wants to be there and have the decisive action, so it makes not a huge difference if he plays as a nine or a 10."

Kane is reportedly aiming to be the first England player to reach a century of international goals. He is just 13 away from such a target and after bagging goals against Spain and Czechia, he is well on his way to making history.

England next face Croatia on Friday night as the Bayern Munich striker aims to add to his incredible tally.