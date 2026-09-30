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Kane and Tuchel speak on Man City charges after Czechia win: I have a bad conscience now

Kane and Tuchel speak on Man City charges after Czechia win: We have our England head on
Kane and Tuchel speak on Man City charges after Czechia win: We have our England head onREUTERS

England captain Harry Kane and manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken on Manchester City's charges after this week's breaking news.

Earlier this week, the Premier League confirmed that City have been found guilty of all charges related to breaches of Premier League financial rules between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. 

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An independent commission ruled that City used sham contracts to falsely boost revenue and lower costs, putting the club at risk of serious punishment.

City have said they will appeal by Friday’s deadline “on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe” as they run the risk of being kicked out of the first division or stripped of their titles.

Asked about what England teammates and City stars Elliot Anderson, Nico O'Reilly and Marc Guehi had said about the charges, Kane revealed that his side are fully focused on the game ahead.

"I’ve been off my phone all day. I can’t comment on it now. I’m sure in the next days it will be spoken about in a casual way. I always say when we’re here we’re with England.

"We have our England head on and those guys will deal with it obviously when they are back. From our point of view it is all about Croatia on Saturday."

Tuchel then confirmed he had not checked in on his City players. "I did not. I have a bad conscience now. I did not actually because I am just focused on everything we have to deal with here and to prepare the team. I did not talk to them about the issue and I will not comment on it.

"I think Marc today was absolutely excellent after a tough match against Spain. The reaction was on the highest level and Elliot Anderson had a good match as well."

City continue to deny any wrongdoing and have until 2nd October to submit an appeal in what is a dismal time for the club whose success is under question and whose future is uncertain.

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