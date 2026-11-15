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Tuchel confirms double injury boost and No.1 call ahead of Spain showdown

England boss Thomas Tuchel.
England boss Thomas Tuchel.Profimedia

England boss Thomas Tuchel has offered a key squad update ahead of tonight's UEFA Nations League clash with Spain with Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence passed fit.

Konsa had missed the 2-1 win against Croatia on Thursday due to a knee injury, which is being managed by the England medical staff, while Spence was absent due to muscular problems.

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The duo have since returned to full training, with Tuchel confirming he has full choice stack of defensive options ahead of facing the defending world and European champions.

"Good news, we have everyone back. Konsa is back and available. Spence is also back and available.

"We have full choice in our back four. James Trafford will play tomorrow; we will share the matches. We want to see how far Traff is.

"We'll give him the opportunity, which is rare. We use the Nations League for that, to see him and trust him in a high-pressure match. 

"On top of that, I have full trust in my team."

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