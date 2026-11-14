Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice opened up on the England squad's reaction to Harry Kane's recent Ballon d'Or win.

Kane, 33, beat out the likes of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to the most prestigious individual award in football back in October.

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The England captain won having scored a remarkable 73 goals in 65 appearances across all competitions for club and country.

Rice was public with his support of Kane, and speaking ahead of England’s game against Spain and Yamal, he opened up on their reaction.

"I think in the case of Harry for me and for everyone, Harry deserved the Ballon d'Or,” he said.

“As he has performed, the goals he has scored and not only the goals, how he has played.... In Spain obviously they are going to say Lamine, at some point he will win it, but I think Harry is a fair winner.

"It's incredible, the Ballon d'Or... imagine in the restaurant how we all were. He is super humble, it didn't seem like he has won the Ballon d'Or because he hardly talks about it.

“He is a legend of English football, we are very lucky."