Spain confirm Eric Garcia's Barcelona return due to injury

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has been released from Spain's UEFA Nations League squad due to injury.

The Catalan centre-back missed Spain's first match of the current FIFA window, as La Roja beat England 2-1 at Wembley over the weekend, after flagging up discomfort in his left knee.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was set to start in London, but was later omitted from the squad as a precaution.

As per the latest from Marca, he's now back in Barcelona, and will rest for the remainder of this week before a return to club training.

The injury is not viewed as serious, but both Barca and Spain wanted to act with caution, and Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand has been called up as a replacement.

Next up for Luis de la Fuente's defending European and world champions is a clash with Croatia in Sevilla on September 29th.