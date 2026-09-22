Solbakken warns Norway not to underestimate Denmark despite crisis

Stale Solbakken says that Norway should not underestimate Denmark in their Nations League clash in Oslo on Thursday despite the fact that the Danes under the reign of Brian Riemer are currently going through a rough spell.

The Danish national football team is currently going through a major crisis, highlighted by their shocking failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

The team is trapped in a painful transition. Icons like Christian Eriksen—who confirmed his final World Cup qualifying run has passed—and captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are seeing their peak international years wind down, leaving a significant gap in leadership

Coach Brian Riemer has faced immense public scrutiny and calls for his resignation. Critics note he has struggled to find defensive balance or build a system that maximizes the strengths of younger talents like Napoli forward Rasmus Hojlund

That is why national team coach Stale Solbakken acknowledges, in an interview with TV 2 Norway, that the Norwegians are the favorites when they host Denmark on Thursday evening at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. It is a different scenario compared to their last meeting in 2024, when the teams faced each other in a friendly match.

"We are facing a slightly different Danish national team. Kjaer, Eriksen, and Poulsen aren't there. Schmeichel isn't there. That amounts to nearly 600 international caps," says TV2 Norge to Stale Solbakken.

"Yes, but I would argue that 300 of those were already past their prime," says the Norwegian national team coach.

Solbakken provides an idea of how he thinks the Danish lineup will be, but it is neither to flex nor to show off his complete grasp of the Danish squad that Solbakken rattles off the names. Rather, it is a gentle reminder to Norwegian pundits and fans.

"They are all at the highest level. So we have to be careful and not think that it’s Norway versus Malta."

Norway will face Denmark on Thursday 20.45 CET in Oslo.