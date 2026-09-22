Huth lays out Klopp's simple challenge at Germany: Be less sh*t! The bar isn't very high!

Former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool Jurgen Klopp has taken over at Germany and Robert Huth has stated what he needs to do.

Klopp is now officially the Germany head coach after replacing Julian Nagelsmann back in July. Signing on a 4 year deal, Klopp hopes to oversee the Nations League, Euros and the next World Cup in 2030 in what is a huge challenge for the 59 year old.

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The former Mainz boss name extended 44-man squad for Germany’s four upcoming UEFA Nations League matches and will hope to kickstart his tenure with a win over the Netherlands on Thursday night.

Speaking to SportsbookReview.com, Huth gave Klopp the challenge to turn the Germany side around, a side who have found little success over the past decade.

“Be less sh*t! The bar isn't very high, I think, at the moment.

“I think what that appointment has done already in Germany, without Germany having played a game yet, is kind of brought that togetherness straight away - which kind of happened on the day he was appointed. Everyone was going, ‘yes, yes, now we've got that guy who we wanted 10 years ago’.

“Obviously, he was with Liverpool and Dortmund prior to that. But he's got that personality, the mindset, the knowledge of what it takes to get a nation back together. And I don't know if you saw his first press conference, I was like, ‘oh, where are my boots, I want to put my boots back on and start playing again!’ Not that I would be selected, but do you know what I mean? Like, I was watching the press conference again.

Huth continued: “We've been sh*t since 2014 so a semi-final would be all right. But if Germany can replicate any kind of Liverpool's and Dortmund's intensity, pace, energy, spirit, I'm getting excited! I know it's difficult to replicate it in the national team, but if they can do it, if you can do it, that would be heavy metal football!”

Klopp's first clash is also Xavi Hernández's first game in charge as Netherlands boss and it will be interesting to see how the two fair in what should be a thrilling game.