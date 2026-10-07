Slaven Bilic names Spain star 'every team wants'

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Croatia head coach Slaven Bilic.
Croatia head coach Slaven Bilic.Reuters

Croatia ended their four-game UEFA Nations League window with a 2-1 loss away to world champions Spain.

It caps off a difficult few weeks for new head coach Slaven Bilic who opted to return to the national team job this summer following Zlatko Dalic's departure.

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Bilic is looking to build for the future with several of his main players coming towards the end of their careers - which was brutally shown by their 7-0 home loss to England.

Spain's strength in depth proved to be too much for Bilic's team, as Mikel Merino came off the bench to score two second-half goals, and he named a shock star as the one he really admires in Luis de la Fuente's ranks.

"Who isn't angry with Cucurella if he's not on their team? 

"He's a great player, I admire him, for what he does out on the field. He defends his team with everything he has, but he's also provocative."

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