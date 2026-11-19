The Republic of Ireland secured their goal of a UEFA Nations League promotion playoff spot in the final round of games for 2026.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's side needed a win over Kosovo in Dublin to land second place in their group and shot at promotion to League A in March's playoffs.

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It also puts the Irish in pot two for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw on December 6 as two penalties from talisman Troy Parrott - and a late header from Jack Moylan - sealed an all-important victory at the Aviva Stadium.

With Parrott stealing the headlines for Ireland, Moylan's rise has been quieter, and he's now a regular starter under Hallgrimsson.

He's scored 11 goals already in his debut season at Cardiff City - plus five in his last eight for Ireland - and he revealed how a piece of advice from former captain Seamus Coleman helped him to stay focused ahead of the Kosovo test.

"The first time I met Seamus Coleman in the summer at the Qatar game, he spoke really well about enjoying the bus journey to the Aviva.

"You turn your phone off, look out the window, look at the kids that I was 15 years ago, when you're standing there, you're waiting for the bus to pull in.

"I was sitting there with my dad, after dragging him up early, and that's what you see when you're driving by. It made me quite emotional today. The best days of my life now, and hopefully it continues."

Coleman remains undecided over his own next step - after joining the squad in a hybrid coaching and training role - as he assess an ongoing retirement decision.