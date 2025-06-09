Portugal Federation president Proença insists Martinez safe after Nations League triumph

After winning the Nations League, Pedro Proença, president of the Portuguese Football Federation, guaranteed that Roberto Martínez will continue as national coach and fulfil his contract until 2028.

Speaking to reporters in the aftermath, Proenca confirmed Martinez for Portugal's run to next year's World Cup while discussing Sunday's events.

Death of a fan: "I've just learnt that a fan died during this match. Football is a celebration and I would like to express my condolences to the bereaved family. Then, of course, we're all extremely pleased, and it's obvious that three months have ended with this glory. The coach and the players have done an extraordinary job. It's true that we have to be a little lucky when it comes to penalties. Congratulations also to Spain, who put in a great display. We leave here today much more satisfied with what we've done and what we're going to do in the future."

Roberto Martínez: "He has a contract until 2028. This FPF board, although they didn't draw up these contracts, will honour them. We're satisfied with Martínez's work, we never felt the need to go public, not least because he was in competition. He knew exactly what we thought of his work. Now we're going to do a World Cup, with a lot of joy and a huge desire to be world champions."

Does the title increase the pressure? "The ambitions and responsibility are the same. This new administration are people with a lot of desire, who believe in the process. We want to do more and better, it's time to thank the countless clubs that give so much to this national team, all the district and class associations. We are the ultimate beneficiaries of this talent that is created every weekend."