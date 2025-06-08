Tribal Football
Most Read
Spurs to hijack Man Utd bid for Mbeumo
Al-Nassr launching bid for Man Utd rebel Garnacho
Frank urges Tottenham to trump Man Utd for Mbeumo deal
Bayer Leverkusen reject Liverpool's record bid for Wirtz

Oyarzabal enters Spanish history books against Portugal

Shina Oludare
Oyarzabal enters Spanish history books against Portugal
Oyarzabal enters Spanish history books against Portugaldiebilderwelt / Alamy / Profimedia
Mikel Oyarzabal has etched his name into Spanish football history after becoming the first player to score in three different major finals for the national team.

The Real Sociedad forward scored his side’s second goal in the final on the stroke of half time after Nuno Mendes had cancelled out Martin Zubimendi’s opener.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

His latest goal solidifies his status as a clutch performer in high-stakes matches.

Now with three finals and three goals to his name, Oyarzabal has become a symbol of consistency and a vital figure in Luis de la Fuente’s side as La Roja continues to re-establish itself among Europe’s elite.

Mentions
Oyarzabal MikelPortugalReal Sociedad