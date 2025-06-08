Oyarzabal enters Spanish history books against Portugal

Mikel Oyarzabal has etched his name into Spanish football history after becoming the first player to score in three different major finals for the national team.

The Real Sociedad forward scored his side’s second goal in the final on the stroke of half time after Nuno Mendes had cancelled out Martin Zubimendi’s opener.

Advertisement Advertisement

His latest goal solidifies his status as a clutch performer in high-stakes matches.

Now with three finals and three goals to his name, Oyarzabal has become a symbol of consistency and a vital figure in Luis de la Fuente’s side as La Roja continues to re-establish itself among Europe’s elite.