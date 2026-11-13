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Portugal confirm Ronaldo tribute plan ahead of Denmark Nations League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo will be honoured in the match against Denmark
Cristiano Ronaldo will be honoured in the match against DenmarkREUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

Portugal's first official match since Cristiano Ronaldo announced his farewell to the national team will feature a tribute from the Portuguese Football Federation.

Before the match against Denmark in Braga, the entire Portugal delegation will pay tribute to the former national-team captain by taking to the pitch wearing No. 7 shirts.

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The news was first reported by Diário de Notícias and confirmed by Flashscore. In addition to the national-team players, the Portuguese football federation's board and coaching staff will also wear No. 7 in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The decision was made collectively and involved the national team's current captains, a group that includes the most-capped players in Jorge Jesus's squad: Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal face Denmark at the Municipal Stadium in Braga, with kick-off scheduled for 20:45 CET on Saturday. If they take a point against the Scandinavian side, Portugal will secure the top spot in Nations League Group A4.

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