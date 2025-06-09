Portugal coach Martínez "very proud" after winning Nations League final

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez didn't hide his happiness and pride at winning the Nations League after beating Spain, the country of his birth, on Sunday at the Allianz Arena in Munich on penalties (5-3) after 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Pride: "Very proud. Finals are important to win. You have to be able to suffer as a team, have resilience. You have to believe and keep going when Spain score. We came back and showed a personality that was incredible. We're talking about a team that has a lot of experience of playing in finals. I loved our attitude. Having the ability to grow during the game. I think we deserved to win the Cup."

Advertisement Advertisement

Capacity to react: "It's important to have more than 11 players. It was a physically demanding game, but I think it was more mentally demanding. We couldn't try to win the ball without knowing how and open up space for Spain. We always worked with very good ideas. When we had the ball, we showed that we had a clear idea of how to create danger. The players on the bench came on and once again helped the final performance."

Rafael Leão: "I'd like to remind you that in November we saw the best Rafael Leão. It was a difficult time, but the game, when there's space, the centre-back gets yellow carded... I think it was very difficult for Rafael Leão. He helped a lot during extra time. The team believed that penalties would win the game."

Best response to noise: "Noise is noise. We know the coach's position. There are opinions that are heartfelt, malicious. It's a shame because we're all working together for Portuguese football. Today was a demonstration of that. We have a team to be proud of."