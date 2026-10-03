Perfect Spain on course for knockouts

Spain cemented their place at the top of UEFA Nations League Group A3 after a hard-fought 3-1 victory at home to the Czech Republic, as La Roja extended their record-breaking unbeaten run inside 90 minutes to 41 matches (W31, D10).

Returning to Oviedo for the first time in 11 years to play a home international fixture, Luis de la Fuente’s men were overwhelming favourites to dispatch a Czech side that travelled winless in their previous five outings (D1, L4).

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True to form, Spain came flying out of the blocks, and their early intent was rewarded in the sixth minute, when Lamine Yamal curled a spectacular strike into the far corner from 18 yards to open the scoring in a third successive match for La Roja.

Lamine’s brilliance set the tone for a one-sided opening 20 minutes, as Dani Olmo saw a close-range effort superbly blocked, before Antonin Kinsky stood firm to deny Alex Baena and Pedri in quick succession.

Having conceded at least two goals in four of their last five internationals, Santi Denia’s side looked to stem the hosts’ momentum as the first half progressed.

However, there was no stopping the rampant Spaniards, who deservedly doubled their lead in the 35th minute, when Rodri latched onto a loose ball in the box and swept an unerring finish into the top corner.

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De la Fuente made a double substitution at the break, giving key attacking duo Lamine Yamal and Baena a welcome breather ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Croatia.

Despite those changes, Spain remained in complete control of proceedings at the start of the second period, with Roberto Fernandez seeing a low effort thwarted by Kinsky.

The visitors refused to lie down without a fight, though, and their resilience paid dividends in the 69th minute, as Adam Hlozek’s pass was drilled into the bottom corner by Jiri Slama to give Denia’s men an unlikely lifeline.

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That provided the Czechs with renewed energy heading into the final quarter-hour, and the visitors thought they’d drawn level when Ryan Naderi poked home from close range, only for the substitute’s goal to be disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Grateful for that reprieve, Spain were handed a timely boost with five minutes remaining, when Ladislav Krejci was shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Fernandez.

Armed with the numerical advantage, La Roja regained control of the contest, and they wrapped up the three points through Mikel Merino, who powered home a loose ball in the box to maintain Spain’s 100% start to Group A3.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodri (Spain)

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