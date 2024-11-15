Northern Ireland produce Nations League win over Belarus

Northern Ireland put themselves in a perfect position to claim promotion from UEFA Nations League C, as they defeated Belarus 2-0 at Windsor Park, meaning the Green and White army have now lost just one of their last five matches (W3, D1).

Northern Ireland came into the game knowing that a victory could see them promoted from UEFA Nations League C.

However, a victory for Belarus would put them well and truly in the driving seat for topping Group 3.

The Green and White army made a positive start to the game and went close to taking the lead inside the opening quarter of an hour, after Shea Charles beat his man before finding Dion Charles, but the Bolton Wanderers striker saw his first time effort saved by a fantastic reflex save from Fedor Lapoukhov.

Michael O’Neill’s side continued to dominate the ball as the first half went on, probing at the Belarussian defence, but Northern Ireland were unable to capitalise on their possession with their best chance of the half coming after 27 minutes.

However, Conor Bradley’s teasing ball across the face of goal was put wide of the left-post by an onrushing Brodie Spencer.

The hosts started the second half in the same manner, pushing for the opening goal, and they managed to break the deadlock just five minutes into the second half.

The goal came from a corner, as Shea Charles whipped a dangerous ball into the box, and his cross crept through a large group of players to find Dan Ballard at the back-post, where the Sunderland defender headed the ball into the centre of the goal from close-range.

The home team were handed a golden opportunity to seal the points with just over an hour played, when they were awarded a penalty for a handball by Kiril Pechenin. Dion Charles was the man who stepped up to take it, and the forward kept his cool to find the bottom-left corner.

Northern Ireland held on to claim a valuable three points that take them top of Group 3 with just one game remaining, meaning a draw could see them promoted when they face Luxembourg on Monday.

Meanwhile, Belarus head into their game with Bulgaria on Monday knowing that nothing short of a win will see them finish in the promotion qualification spot.