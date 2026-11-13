Major blow for Denmark as Man United star withdraws from Nations League squad

Patrick Dorgu, who was a late addition to the national squad, has withdrawn from the team ahead of Denmark’s match against Portugal on Saturday. The reason is that the Manchester United player did not fully meet the physical requirements.

"We have conducted a series of tests on Dorgu, and he did not perform at a sufficient level to be ready to play in the two matches," says national team doctor Morten Boesen in a post on the national team's Instagram profile.

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Patrick Dorgu had been a late addition to the national squad after playing for half an hour in Manchester United's most recent match where scored Dorgu scored and provided an assist.

Prior to his return to the pitch, Dorgu had been sidelined since September, having left the Danish national team camp following Denmark's 1-0 victory over Wales in a Nations League match at Parken Stadium that month.

In addition to Dorgu, Andreas Christensen was also called up to the squad but subsequently withdrew.

"We called up the players on Sunday, because if they are playing for their clubs, they are also ready for the national team," stated Danish national team head coach Brian Riemer on Monday at the national team camp.

Patrick Dorgu has earned 16 caps for the national team, scoring four goals.