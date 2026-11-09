Luka Modric ready to match Messi record ahead of England reunion

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Croatia captain Luka Modric.
Croatia captain Luka Modric.Profimedia

Luka Modric will captain Croatia in their two incoming UEFA Nations League games up against England and the Czech Republic.

Modric & Co lost three of their four matches in the previous international window including a humbling 7-0 defeat at home to England. 

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Slaven Bilic is aiming to end 2026 with some positivity and 41-year-old Modric is expected to feature in both matches.

Modric has remained open minded over his future with club and country, as he ponders an extension to his current AC Milan contract which expires at the end of 2026/27, and the possibility of playing at UEFA Euro 2028 - at the age of 42.

The former Real Madrid playmaker is currently on 206 caps, and he will match Lionel Messi's 208 for Argentina this month, following the latter's own call to retire from international football.

Next on the horizon for Modric will be his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who has just stepped down from Portugal duty with 234 caps, which could be beat if, Modric plays on until 2028.

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