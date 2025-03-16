Robertson admits Liverpool squad ageing: But no reason for big change

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson doesn't believe the team faces a major overhaul this summer.

Robertson admits the squad is ageing, though insists there's no reason for big changes given their status as Premier League champions-elect this season.

Robertson said: “You see the age of the players who have been here a long time - and obviously there's a few of us in our 30s.

“At the end of the day, it always has to come to an end - but the lads have made it clear that they want to continue here with this fantastic club.

“So we're not really looking at it as the last dance. I think players come and go all the time. That's part and parcel of football at every club.

“We've lost players pretty much every year since I've been here and, look, football changes all the time.

“People want new players into our club, people want players out. That's just the world we live in. That's fans for you. That's everything else for you. There's always somebody elsewhere that they like the look of.

“What we've done so well this season is focus on every game that’s come our way.

“I think you've seen in our attitude and our concentration, especially in the Premier League. It has been spot-on up to now and we have to continue that to the end of the season.”