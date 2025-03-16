Liverpool defender Robertson: What Slot told players in preseason about title plans

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson admits manager Arne Slot laid out his title ambitions early into preseason.

While publicly Slot was cautious, he let his newly-inherited squad last summer what he was expecting to achieve.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of today's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, Robertson recalled: “He basically said ‘we finished third last season and the season before, but we now want to finish above the other two'.

"So, in his mind, it was clear that he was coming to win trophies. It wasn’t like he’d be happy with the top four. The players could get on board with that."

The Scot also said: "When you’re at a club like Liverpool you can’t afford a settling-in period.

"It’s a massive club that expects to win trophies - and the manager was very clear on that from his first day.

“He came into a changing room and saw players that expect and are hungry to win trophies. That helped him and his staff to be positive as well. In pre-season he tried to get as many ideas as possible across to us so we could fire away.

“We got off to a good start and that momentum has carried on, but there’s still nine games to go in the league and we’ve got a lot of work to do. But as we sit here today, we’re in a really good spot.”