Ireland's promotion hanging in balance after Israel draw

Ireland’s hopes of automatic promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Israel on Serbian soil in a forgettable behind-closed-doors encounter.

Ireland had gone 3-0 up inside 25 minutes against Israel in Hungary last Tuesday, but it was a much tighter opening in Backa Topola.

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Adam Idah and Troy Parrott both scored in that previous victory, and the strike partnership threatened again early on, when Idah’s long-range shot was saved by Assaf Tzur - who kept a clean sheet on his debut against Kosovo on Thursday – before Parrott flashed an instinctive effort across the face of goal.

Ireland’s number one Caoimhin Kelleher was also called into action in the opening exchanges as he tipped behind a swerving effort from former Celtic winger Liel Abada before Jayson Molumby came close at the other end, with a first-time shot that fizzed wide.

But it was the in-form Parrott who nabbed the opener shortly before half-time, when Jimmy Dunne won a penalty, via a VAR review, after he was fouled by Dor Peretz while trying to reach a rebound from an initial shot by the Betis man.

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Parrott stepped up to convert the spot-kick with the confidence of a man who’d scored nine of Ireland’s previous 12 goals.

However, after barely venturing out of their own half in the opening 45 minutes, Israel hit back inside two minutes after half-time.

Peretz made amends for conceding the earlier penalty by sweeping a loose ball beyond Kelleher from close range with his side’s first shot on target of the night.

Abada tested Kelleher again soon after with a low angled drive before Ethane Azoulay blazed over the bar, with Israel showing a much-improved attacking intent.

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The Israeli pressure only continued to grow after the hour mark, and Ireland survived a major scare with less than 20 minutes to go after Israeli substitute Omri Gandelman hit the post from 15 yards.

Fresh legs were sorely needed from the opposite bench to wrest back the momentum, and Ireland’s own sub Chiedozie Ogbene then saw an audacious volley tipped over by Tzur, before Israel then struck the post again with Oscar Gloukh’s acrobatic effort.

Ireland must now avoid defeat against Austria in Linz next month to stand any chance of winning Group B3, while Israel travel to Kosovo in desperate need of points to avoid back-to-back UNL relegations.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Troy Parrott (Ireland)

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