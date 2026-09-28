FAI chief 'unclear' over Ireland sanctions for Israel protest

The Republic of Ireland's football association (FAI) have confirmed they are expecting an update from UEFA over possible sanctions for the team's protest against Israel.

Players from both teams declined to shake hands before kickoff in Debrecen, and the Irish squad bowed their heads when Israel's anthem was played, before going on to secure a 3-0 UEFA Nations League win.

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The Irish players also wore black armbands during the match and they face fresh pressure over a full boycott for the return clash with Israel which will be played behind closed doors in Serbia on October 4th.

"The rules are clear. It specifies if we don't fulfil the fixtures what the sanctions are and then there's reference to other sanctions undetermined," stated FAI president Paul Cooke.

"I think it depends on UEFA and what sanctions they levy on somebody as a result of it. We saw a recent thing in England and Southampton, the levies that were levied on them as they were expelled from the EFL Championship play-offs after admitting spying on opponents.

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"We said all along we'd play the game. That was mandated through us by our members, through the board, and we've fulfilled one of the fixtures now thanks to the courage of those players who played.

"I've certainly spoken to the other countries in our group and they reaffirmed their decisions to play the game."