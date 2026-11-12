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Hodgson not worried about England's future but admits "there'll be some dodgy moments"
Hodgson not worried about England's future but admits "there'll be some dodgy moments"Action Images via Reuters

Former England boss Roy Hodgson is not worried about the future of the Three Lions heading into the next major tournaments.

England have found success in recent years at major tournaments, in the 2014 World Cup, they were eliminated in the group stage. At Euro 2016, they lost to Iceland in the last 16.

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They then finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup, runners-up at Euro 2020, a quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup and runners-up again at Euro 2024.

This summer they finished third at the 2026 World Cup, their best World Cup result since winning in 1966, after a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina and a 6-4 win over France in the third-place playoff.

Looking ahead to Euro 2028 and the World Cup in 2030, Hodgson spoke on The Jeff Stelling Show, produced by OLBG, about how England's future is looking brighter than ever.

"I don't see any weaknesses in the England team. I don't look at it and think, "Well, they're going to struggle here because they don't have that type of centre half, that type of full back, that type of central midfielder." I see there's a choice everywhere to fill those positions as I certainly would like to fill them, and I see Thomas Tuchel filling them. So it gives me great hope for the future.

"But there'll be some dodgy moments. There's no doubt England will qualify for the next European Championships; there's no doubt about that. 

"The big question is whether they'll get the success that everyone expects, because they'll go in there with France and Spain, and perhaps Portugal, as enormous favourites. And those teams, when they play the opposition they're going to meet, will often dominate the game.

"But then you get to the situation you've had for a number of years, even going back to the time I was managing the team: you're meeting a lot of teams that don't really feel they can compete with you on a toe to toe basis. Their only way of competing is making certain they stop you from scoring, making life difficult for you, and maybe hoping they get a break. You don't get many games where both teams go in thinking, "We're going to win this. We're better than them."

England next face Croatia and Spain in their final Nations League games as manager Thomas Tuchel builds a side that can compete for the next two major tournaments, where his side are one of the favourites.

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