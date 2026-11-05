Hallgrimsson reveals shock Coleman 'hybrid role' in Ireland's Nations League camp

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has confirmed former captain Seamus Coleman will be involved in their incoming UEFA Nations League camp.

Coleman remains without a club following his summer exit from Everton and the veteran defender has openly hinted at his possible retirement as a result.

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The 38-year-old has previously stated his call to keep the door open on a new challenge was primarily motivated by wanting to keep on playing for his country.

The pair agreed over a non call up for September's four games and he's not been included in the latest squad ahead of a trip to Austria on November 14th followed by a home tie against Kosovo three days later.

However, the situation remains flexible and Hallgrimsson has included Coleman on his staff this month, with the possibility of a playing role at some point.

"I've spoken to him and I'm pushing him to try and continue playing. There's interest from clubs in him, but it's better for him to answer those questions.

"He will be involved with this camp in a hybrid role and he'll train with the players.

"We can see where he's at and try and convince him to keep on playing. He will be helping us with some coaching and also in the leadership role that he's normally had.

"He's not officially in the squad. But, we'll be pushing to keep on. He will probably use this window to make a final decision.

"If he feels he's ready to play in either game we can use him."