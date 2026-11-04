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Manchester United back in for Manchester City defender after failed deadline day move

Manchester United back in for Manchester City defender after failed deadline day move
Manchester United back in for Manchester City defender after failed deadline day moveČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Blunsden

Manchester United are reportedly set to reignite their interest in Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri in January.

It was widely reported that United attempted to sign Ait-Nouri, 25, on loan from rivals City on the summer transfer deadline day.

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City rejected the move, but Ait-Nouri is still expected to leave as he is yet to make a single Premier League appearance this season.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, United will go back in for the Algerian as they seek to provide competition for Luke Shaw.

It’s understood that Ait-Nouri would be open to the move and personal terms aren’t likely to be an issue.

The main issue is the strained relationship between the two clubs.

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Premier LeagueRayan Ait-NouriManchester CityManchester UnitedFootball transfers