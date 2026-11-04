Dewsbury-Hall answers Coleman's England question ahead of call up

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Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.Profimedia

Everton star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is set to be included Thomas Tuchel's England squad when it's announced on November 5th.

The 28-year-old has previously been involved in squads, but has not been capped by England at any level, despite his superb form for Everton.

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Toffees captain James Tarkowski has backed him to be named in Tuchel's panel after a strong start to the campaign for David Moyes' side.

Dewsbury-Hall has previously claimed former Everton skipper Seamus Coleman has spoken to him about switching international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland, due to his lack of involvement for England.

The former Chelsea man has played down those links and he dropped a fresh message to Coleman after Everton's 1-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United.

"I'll have to wait and see on a call up. But, it's about time Seamus stopped asking me to play for Ireland.

"I'll just keep on trying to put in good performances for Everton. If I'm performing at club level, then that will only give me a better chance to play for my country, and I'll keep doing that until the day I hang up my boots."

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