Hallgrimsson: Ireland players sent a global message with Israel protest

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson claimed his players have "raised awareness worldwide" after refusing to engage in their pre-match formalities with Israel.

Players from both teams did not shake hands before kickoff in Debrecen, and the Irish squad bowed their heads when Israel's anthem was played, before going on to secure a 3-0 UEFA Nations League win.

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There was also no exchange of federation pennants between Republic of Ireland captain Dara O'Shea and Israel skipper Manor Solomon, who also did not shake hands.

The two fixtures between the nations, are both being played at neutral venues, and have been embroiled in controversy over the potential of Ireland boycotting them.

Goals from Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan secured victory for the Irish - ahead of a rematch behind closed doors in Serbia on October 4th - and Hallgrimsson was clear in his post-match response.

"It has been so difficult for so many players.

"I hope that will not be in the next game, because they have shown support to the protest, they have raised awareness worldwide, not only in Ireland, on the subject and that's normally the reason for protesting, to raise awareness of a situation.

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"I think these players have done that with all their actions, with all that they have been saying. No more than Gavin Bazunu, but the others have done it here on the pitch and how they have shown their actions, so I hope people understand that."

The Republic of Ireland players voted to fulfil the fixture during a lengthy meeting at the team's hotel at the weekend.