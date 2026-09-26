Ireland confirm Israel Nations League clash after player vote

Players from Ireland's football team voted on Saturday to fulfil a UEFA Nations League tie with Israel despite player unease over the war in Gaza.

"We carried out a vote amongst the squad to establish their sentiment on fulfilling the (Israel) fixtures," Football Association of Ireland head David Courell told reporters in Debrecen, Hungary, where the game will take place on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It was a significant majority that was returned with the intention to continue," said Courell.

"Based on that, the association took the decision on behalf of Irish football that this fixture would continue as we have always intended to fulfil the fixtures," he said.

Ireland are scheduled to play two Nations League fixtures against Israel, with the first - officially Israel's home fixture - to be played at the neutral venue in Hungary.

Ireland's designated home match on October 4th was moved from Dublin's Aviva Stadium to Backa Topola, Serbia, following concerns over disruption and security.

Ireland has long been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, with sympathy often linked to the country's own history of British rule.

Dublin formally recognised a Palestinian state in 2024 alongside Spain and Norway, and has repeatedly criticised Israel over the Gaza conflict.

Israel strongly rejects allegations that its conduct in Gaza amounts to genocide.

Since Ireland were drawn in the same Nations League group as Israel, prominent Irish figures, including sportspeople, as well as fan groups and pro-Palestinian campaigners have protested against the ties going ahead.

Ireland's Icelandic manager Heimir Hallgrimsson told the press conference that one unnamed player has decided to withdraw from the squad for the Israel game.

The player's decision triggered the delay of a scheduled press conference on Saturday, and a decision to hold the vote amongst the squad about whether to fulfil the fixture or not.

"Nobody is comfortable playing these games for many reasons," said Hallgrimsson.

"We are trying to tackle it in the best way we can at the moment."

Ireland players will not fulfil any media duties tomorrow, or against Austria in Dublin on October 1st, or around the game against Israel in Serbia three days later, said Courell.

The players will wear black armbands "for all lives lost in the conflict" during Sunday's match, with profits from the Austria game to be donated to charity, while the players will also donate their match fees, he said.

There will be no handshakes or a pennant exchange with Israeli players before kick-off, he added.

Sunday's match comes days after national broadcaster RTE confirmed Ireland would again boycott the Eurovision Song Contest next year because of Israel's participation.

In a rare move for a state broadcaster, RTE said earlier it will show the game, but without Irish commentary or pundits.