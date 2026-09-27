Ireland hit three first-half goals to cruise past Israel

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Ireland players react after Idah's goal
Ireland players react after Idah's goalBernadett Szabo / REUTERS

The Republic of Ireland defeated Israel 3-0 in Debrecen, consigning the designated hosts to a sixth defeat in their previous eight games in this competition (W1, D1).

After a tense, politically charged build-up to the game, these two sides arrived in Hungary with a point to prove after defeats in their respective group openers.

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The Boys in Green were quicker out of the traps, taking a 14th-minute lead through Troy Parrott.

James Abankwah provided a cut-back to the Real Betis forward, who dispatched his strike through Daniel Peretz’s legs.

Ran Ben-Shimon’s team had barely recovered from the setback when they conceded again just two minutes later, as Adam Idah latched onto Jack Moylan’s through ball with a fine finish after racing through one-on-one with Peretz. 

Moylan then added his name to the scoresheet in the 25th minute with a right-footed shot at the end of a driving run into the box, as the Cardiff City forward celebrated a first competitive goal for his country.

It was a dominant first-half performance which would have delighted Heimir Hallgrimsson, but he would have taken nothing for granted, given Ireland’s poor run of four defeats in their previous six away games heading into this clash. 

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Despite their healthy lead, Irish nerves may have been shredded somewhat when Caoimhin Kelleher was forced into his first meaningful action of the contest when he pushed away Dor Peretz’s effort.

The Brentford shot-stopper was called upon again moments later to push away Eliel Peretz’s strike, with the Israeli team sensing the opportunity to mount an unlikely comeback.

Manor Solomon then tried his luck, but could only blaze his strike over from close range after being teed up by Idan Toklomati.

The Israelis were ending the game with greater intensity, as Kelleher denied Dor Perertz again, but they never really looked like threatening Ireland’s commanding lead.

Hallgrimsson’s men saw out the closing stages with relative ease, ahead of what looks to be a much trickier test against Austria in Dublin next Thursday.

Meanwhile, two defeats from two Nations League games for Israel leave Ben-Shimon’s side facing a battle to preserve their League B status when they face Kosovo in four days.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jack Moylan (Republic of Ireland)

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Catch up on the match here.

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