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Haaland urges youngsters to read more and donates £100,000 book to local library

Haaland in action for Norway against Denmark
Haaland in action for Norway against DenmarkCredit: ČTK / AP / Ulrik Pedersen Pictured: Erling Haaland

The most expensive book in Norwegian history, a rare 1594 printed edition of Heimskringla (Snorri Sturluson’s sagas of the Norse kings), which was purchased by Erling Haaland and his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, has been presented at the public library in Bryne, where Haaland grew up.

The 25-year-old and his father purchased the book for 1.3 million Norwegian crowns (£100,000) in December - a record for a book sale in Norway.

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It is the 1594 printed edition of a work by the 13th-century historian Snorri Sturluson, and tells medieval stories of viking kings, queens, farmers and warriors.

Haaland has given the only surviving copy to the library in Bryne so it can be displayed and made accessible to the public.

"I want the book always to lie open so that people can read about those who came from where I come from, from Bryne and Jaeren," Haaland said to Norwegian media. "I've been lucky enough to live out my dream through football, and I know not everyone gets that chance.

"Books give so many more people the chance to dream big, see new possibilities and find their own path. I have always been interested in books about the vikings and boats."

The star striker has also invited children and young people to take part in a reading competition, coinciding with the municipality’s acquisition of this rare book.

Around 170 children from the schools participating in the reading competition will be present for the handover of the book on Monday. Throughout the months of November and January, the students are encouraged to read as much as they can.

Once the event concludes, two classes and two individual winners will be selected to attend an international match at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo during Easter 2027.

Haaland and the Norwegian national team will be in action in Oslo on Saturday in the Nations League clash against Wales

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