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Norway boosted by the return of Atletico Madrid star for vital Denmark clash

Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth is back in the Norwegian squad
Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth is back in the Norwegian squad Credit: Alterphotos / Psnewz / Bestimage / Profimedia

Alexander Sorloth has been recalled to the Norway national team squad by manager Stale Solbakken for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures in November 2026

Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard are all in the Norwegian squad for the Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales.

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The Atlético Madrid Sorloth forward was previously omitted from the selection during the September and October international windows due to a complicated muscle injury sustained during club preseason training in early August.

After successfully recovering and returning to action for Atlético Madrid, Sorloth is back to bolster a fearsome Norwegian attacking unit alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland

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UEFA Nations LeagueDenmarkNorwayAtl. MadridAlexander SorlothWalesErling HaalandMartin Odegaard

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