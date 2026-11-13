Bellamy reveals Wales' plan to stop Haaland in Norway showdown

Wales return to UEFA Nations League action in Norway on November 14.

Craig Bellamy's team picked up just one win from four matches in their four-game window last month and a clash with Norway could his final chance to push for a quarter final place.

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Wales beat Norway 2-1 in Cardiff in October's reverse clash and Bellamy's backline successfully shackled Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City forward scored three goals in his first two games of the series, but then drew a blank against Wales and Portugal in his final two matches.

He's scored a wild 65 goals in 59 games for Norway and Bellamy admitted there needs to be a special plan for him in Oslo.

"Drive up the pitch and don't let him dictate. "It's easier said than done. But, you can't have him dictating the game.

"That's true of all players, but it's much harder when someone is getting in your face and stopping you from having time on the ball.

"You can't open up the middle too much because balls are going to come to his feet. You have to get your distances right, be side-on, and make sure you're aware of his runs.

"He has the ability to take a team on, but he also has the willingness to make those runs.

"It's also important how we use the ball. If we use it well, develop our possession and move up the pitch, he has to work. He has to run and get back."