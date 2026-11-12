Gyokeres misses Sweden training ahead of Bosnia showdown

Viktor Gyokeres did not take part in Sweden's training session on Thursday 12th November, two days before the national team meets Bosnia & Herzegovinain the UEFA Nations League.

Sweden have been training in Valencia, Spain, ahead of their meeting with Bosnia on 14th November (20:45 CET). The decision to rest Gyokeres, was a precautionary one, but it was unclear if Graham Potter's star striker had picked up an injury during the training camp.

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"There’s a reason for the precaution, but you also have to look at it over time. The assessment was that he needed a different workload from the team’s training," Blagult press officer Petra Thoren told the media.

Benjamin Nygren and the returning Dejan Kulusevski also sat out the session - a planned move in the case of the Tottenham Hotspur man.

Having scored in all four of their matches in their Nations League campaign so far, Sweden will be desperate to have Gyokeres available for this fixture and the final match against Poland on 17th November, as they look to seal promotion to League A.

The Arsenal striker is also keen to get back out there for his national team after admitting he believed it was possible for him to beat Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Swedish record of 62 international goals.

Speaking of his excellent recent form on the international stage, Gyokeres said: "You just want to continue on that path and score goals for the national team. It's a fantastic feeling. It can't get much better."

With 25 goals from his 41 caps, there is still a long way for the 28-year-old still to go if he is to catch Ibrahimovic. Two more goals will take him into Sweden's all-time top 10, but Gyokeres still has his eyes on top spot.

"If I keep playing for a longer period, then it's clear that it's possible (to become Sweden's top goal scorer)," he said.

Follow Sweden in the UEFA Nations League on Flashscore.