Pep Guardiola has called for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to come to an agreement on his future.

After his falling-out with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo stormed out of the Nations League camp as he claimed that a promise over his game time had been broken.

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Weeks afterwards, the 41 year old hung up his boots as he called time on his Portugal career. Ronaldo said he felt his continued presence would only harm the squad, but said representing Portugal as one of the greatest privileges of his life.

His mother said Portugal "deceived" Ronaldo and admitted she was glad Portugal had lost 4-1 to Denmark following his retirement.

Speaking in a conversation on Brazilian legend Romário's YouTube channel, Guardiola has called for Ronaldo and Portugal to make amends as it was save his legacy.

"The Portuguese Football Federation must ensure a dignified end to Cristiano Ronaldo's career. Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't leave the Portuguese national team in this manner. They can't let him go like this.

"There are exceptional players, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them; therefore, this situation must be rectified. Whether they rectify it or not isn't my concern, but they absolutely must. That's right; what he's achieved in the world of football deserves a different ending.

"There should be a celebration where he feels the love of his countrymen, and he, in turn, must also take the initiative and say: 'Let's turn the page on the past."

Children look up to Ronaldo

Guardiola also mentioned that future generations will look back on Ronaldo's career and will want to follow in his footsteps.

"An entire career shouldn't be judged based on a month or two, or because of a disagreement or misunderstanding with one or two individuals. There are careers filled with achievements that deserve to be preserved and defended.

"Great players, those who were truly at the pinnacle of their game, deserve to leave through the front door. Firstly, because they earned it through everything they gave to the sport; football itself owes them this recognition."

"He's been an incredibly important figure, not only for himself and Portugal, but for future generations of Portuguese players. And secondly, for the sake of the children taking their first steps on the pitch, who might say: 'I want to end my career like Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Paolo Maldini, or any of the other greats throughout history," Guardiola noted.

Ronaldo leaves as arguably the most important player in the country's football history and now it is a question of whether he can leave in the right way.