Granit Xhaka slapped with £136K fine after forging a Covid-19 vaccination certificate

Granit Xhaka has been punished after he forged a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Switzerland and Sunderland captain Xhaka has been sentenced to a reported fine of 50 daily rates of 3,000 Swiss francs, equivalent to around £2,725 per day.

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This punishment also has a two-year probation period, which means the midfielder must stay out of trouble for that time or his fine will be activated.

In a statement posted on social media, Xhaka said: “A few weeks ago, I spoke personally here and said that I would take responsibility for my decision. I stand by that.

“After I gave a full statement to the public prosecutor’s office, the public prosecutor’s decision has now been issued.

“I was sentenced by summary judgment for obtaining a false certification to a suspended fine of 50 daily rates of CHF 3,000 each, with a probationary period of two years.

“This means: The sentence will not be carried out if I do not commit any offences during this period. I have already paid the court costs.

“I accept the decision and take responsibility for my actions.”

Xhaka previously stated he was 'personally very uncertain' and had 'serious concerns' about getting the COVID vaccination. He said he was in a "turbulent emotional state" when he obtained the fake certificate and said he was "sorry".

This news led to Xhaka being left out of Switzerland’s squad for the current international break where his nations won all four of their games in the Nations League.