Gomes "would love to come back" to Man Utd as he like it is his "home"

Former Manchester United youth star Angel Gomes has admitted he would love to return to the club one day.

Gomes, who shone for England against Finland in a UEFA Nations League game this week, is out of contract in the summer.

He has been impressive at French giants Lille, but has not yet agreed a new deal.

"Do I imagine myself coming back one day? Obviously, it’s home," Gomes told French outlet L'Equipe, as translated by Metro.

"I would love to come back. But you never know in football.

“I just have to keep my feet on the ground, and keep playing, making the most of it. I can’t predict what will happen in the future"